FG restates commitment to completion of abandoned roads

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to complete all abandoned projects instead of starting new ones, stressing that investing in infrastructure development such as roads and housing would bring prosperity to Nigerians.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, stated this while inspecting the ongoing work on the Kano Western bypass road.

“This government is investing massively in infrastructure development of our roads and housing sector, either by direct budgetary funding or through other means, be it SUKUK, Tax Credit Initiative or the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund,” he said.

He urged the contractor handling the project to increase the pace of work so as to ensure timely delivery for the benefit of communities.

He said, “As you can see, a lot of activities are ongoing on the corridor of the road project and because of the construction work, people are now building houses on the road corridor and cost of land and rent have gone up. That is to tell you that prosperity is coming your way.

“That is what the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in doing, to lift people out of poverty to the ladder of prosperity.

