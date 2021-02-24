Dangote donates tricycles to Kogi communities

The Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant has donated 10 tricycles to its host-communities.

The vehicles were handed over to the communities at an event attended by four traditional rulers.

The beneficiary communities are Obajana, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi described the donation as timely, saying it would enhance business and transportation system in the communities.

The traditional ruler of Iwaa community, Oba Francis Migbole expressed appreciation while commending the president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

In his response, the representative of the Plant Director/General Manager of Human Resources and Administration, Haruna Adinoyi, said the donation was part of effort to create a harmonious relationship between the company and the host-communities.

In his remarks, the company’s deputy general manager, Ademola Adeyemi said the tricycles would enhance movement of members of the communities, adding that it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

