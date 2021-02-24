Rotary Club honours professionals on vocational service

In a bid to encourage Nigerians more on humanitarian service to the community, Rotary Club of Ibadan-Akobo has given award of recognition to five different professionals on vocational service.

The award was given to the recipients in recognition of their hardwork and commitment to humanitarian service in the course of discharging their duties.

The recipients include a police officer, Sergeant Dare Ogunola; former Chief Judge of Oyo State, Badejoko Adeniji; consultant, endocrinologist, University of Ibadan, Professor Adesoji Fasanmade, head of communication, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Rivers State, Katherine Lopez and Senior Scientist, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Richard Uchenna Okechukwu.

One of the awardees, Sergeant Ogunola appreciated the club for the award and cash gift to appreciate his contribution to the development of society..

Speaking during the presentation of the award, the club’s president, Lateef Oladapo, stated that the club in the past years has been recognising people of different professions in their service to humanity.

“As a club, we have identified five people that have distinguished themselves in the areas of profession and services, as a service-minded club that is committed to giving back to the community, we are giving the awardees in order to encourage them more on humanitarian service,” he said.

He, however, charged well-meaning Nigerians to always give back to their various communities.

