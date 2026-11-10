FG reaffirms commitment to youth entrepreneurship programme

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting youth entrepreneurship and sustainable business development through strategic partnerships under the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, gave the assurance at the NiYA-Cascador Founders Programme, where he stressed the need to provide young entrepreneurs with the necessary support, resources and opportunities to transform innovative ideas into viable businesses.

Olawande said many young Nigerians had demonstrated creativity and the capacity to establish businesses capable of addressing societal challenges but required adequate mentorship, guidance and institutional support to achieve sustainable growth.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Christian Nwachukwu, on behalf of the Director.

The minister explained that the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, through NiYA, had partnered with Cascador in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to provide practical business support and entrepreneurial development opportunities for young Nigerians.

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He said the programme exposed participants to practical business knowledge and provided opportunities to engage with relevant government agencies on how to establish, manage and expand their enterprises.

According to him, the training and exposure would better position the beneficiaries to grow their businesses, create employment opportunities and contribute to national economic development.

Olawande expressed the ministry’s expectation that participants would translate the knowledge acquired into business expansion, increased productivity and sustainable economic value.

He also commended Cascador, Sapphital, the judges, trainers and other stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the programme.

The minister called for greater private-sector participation in youth entrepreneurship, urging businesses and investors to partner with young entrepreneurs, patronise their products and services, and invest in their innovative ideas.

He maintained that Nigerian youths possessed the creativity, resilience and capacity to build successful enterprises when provided with the right support and enabling environment.

Olawande reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to create opportunities for young Nigerians to harness their talents, establish sustainable businesses and become active contributors to national economic growth.