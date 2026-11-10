Alleged N6bn money laundering: Judge throws out EFCC charge against Mompha

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, on Tuesday set free social media influencer Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, from a ₦6 billion money laundering charge initiated against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In her ruling, the trial judge declared that the charges, as initiated by the anti-graft agency, were nothing short of an abuse of judicial process and forum shopping, while also describing the entire prosecution as procedurally defective.

Justice Dada particularly stressed that Count 8 of the eight-count charge was an afterthought, contrived merely to create a distinction between the suit before her court and a related one pending at the Federal High Court.

Regarding the allegation concerning the failure to disclose assets, Justice Dada declared that there was no intention on Mompha’s part to conceal the items recovered from him in the asset declaration form he filed on October 20, 2019, as the same items were duly disclosed in his extrajudicial statement made two days later.

As a result, Justice Dada struck out the entire case and discharged Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

It will be recalled that the anti-graft agency had arraigned Mompha and his company on January 12, 2022, before the Special Offences Court on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds allegedly derived from unlawful activities, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failure to disclose assets, and possession of documents containing false pretences, among other offences.

However, the social media influencer pleaded not guilty to all the charges and consistently maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

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While the trial was ongoing, counsel for the prosecution, Suleiman I. Suleiman, called six witnesses and tendered several documentary exhibits in a bid to establish the case.

On his part, Mompha—who stopped appearing in court after being granted bail but was represented by counsel Kolawole Salami and Ademola Adefolaju—did not call any witnesses.

Rather, Mompha’s legal team opposed the charges, insisting that they amounted to an abuse of the court process.