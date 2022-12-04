FG pledges continuous support for school sports

Federal Government has said it would continue to support sporting activities in schools at all levels of education.

Permanent Secretary, the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Andrew Adejo, gave the assurance in his remark at the closing ceremony of the just concluded 16th Federal Government Colleges Games competition hosted by the Southwest zone of unity colleges, in Lagos.

The biennial event featured more than 85 unity colleges from across the country in sporting activities that include athletics, long and high jump, shot put, javelin, chess and scrabble, among others.

Also, while the Federal Government College, Idoani, Ondo State won the highest number of gold medals in the competition under the Boys’ Category, the Federal Government Girl’s College, Jos, is the winner of the female category, and each of them and others with medals were given awards as appropriate.

Speaking further, Mr Adejo, who was represented by the Coordinating Director of the ministry, Education Support Services, Dr (Mrs) Giginna Ifeyinwa, said he believes strongly that the one-week-long sporting competition would have boosted the physical fitness and mental alertness of participants and also promote unity and spirit of sportsmanship among them.

He advised the students to continue to grow their talents and also give their studies deserved attention.

He congratulated those who won medals among them and their schools and also commended their principals and teachers for their encouragement and support while urging others to go and rejig for better performance in future.

He said the details about the 17th edition of the games would be unveiled in no time.

In her own remark, the Principal of Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos, who is also the chairman of zonal chairmen of principals of Federal government colleges, Mrs Tofunmi Akamo, said the essence of the game is to further sustain the vision and mission of the founding fathers of unity colleges which centred on unity.

She thanked the minister of education and the ministry for providing the platform for the students to exhibit their talents for nurturing, saying the effort is yielding tremendous results.

She also commended the support and contributions of her colleagues, teachers and other school workers as well as students to the success of the event and congratulated the winning schools.

