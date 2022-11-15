FG, Lagos declare zero tolerance to abuse of bridges

IN a move to save lives and protect the infrastructure, the Federal and Lagos State governments have declared zero tolerance to abuse of bridges in the metropolis.

This is coming even as the duo have pledged concerted action to evict traders and illegal occupants under Lagos bridges.

Briefing journalists on government’s position after inspecting Apongbon and Eko bridges in Lagos, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that efforts to quickly complete initial emergency rehabilitation on Eko Bridge were slowed down when Apongbon Bridge was affected by fire in March.

He explained that the construction materials imported for completion of Eko Bridge were deployed to begin urgent repairs on Apongbon.

The Lagos State officials were led by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye.

Fashola said the efforts to complete Apongbon before Christmas had also been frustrated by another fire that affected the Ijora Olopa section of Eko Bridge early this month.

According to him, the government would not be able to actualise its plan of completing Apongbon Bridge because its materials had been deployed to the burnt section of Eko Bridge.

He joined the contractor on the project to give technical details of how casings and other components were being used for rehabilitation on both bridges.

The Minister lamented the hardship faced by road users.

Fashola attributed the source of the fire incidents to illegal activities of a few residents, which could lead to collapse of the bridge, posing threat to lives.

According to him, the decision to shut the Ijora Olopa section of Eko Bridge pending integrity tests was a painful one.

The Minister said it was, however, to avert a gory situation where a bridge weakened by fire would collapse and lead to loss of lives.

He said the delivery date of Apongbon bridge, earlier fixed for December 2022, had been extended to May 2023 because of the emergency repair of the Ijora Olopa section.

Hamzat said that immediate action would be taken against illegal occupants under the Eko bridge.





This, he said, was due to the hardship their activities had inflicted on commuters as a result of closure of the bridge.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladehinde, said the state and federal traffic regulatory agencies would collaborate towards managing traffic and diversion points.

He also explained the traffic management architecture and how motorists could navigate due to maintenance work on both bridges.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said that repairs had been carried out on Herbert Macaulay Way, one of the routes for traffic diversion, to ease gridlock.

Director of Construction, Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Mr George Mohanna, the project contractors, explained the Ijora Olopa and Apongbon reinforcements and repairs.

The Director, Highways, Bridges and Design, Mr Oluropo Oyetade, noted that recalcitrant occupants and traders did not keep the promise they made to the minister when they pleaded to be given one month extension after expiration of the ultimatum given them to leave.