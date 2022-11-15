NBRRI, RSECE in N8.3trn affordable housing deal

A Memorandum of Agreement for housing projects worth N8.3 trillion has been signed between the Nigerian Building and Roads Research Institute (NBRRI) and the Regional Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence for Sub-Saharan Africa (RSECE).

Executive Director, RSECE, Ibrahim A. Trader, disclosed this during the signing ceremony which was held at the NBRRI headquarters in Abuja.

According to a report from the social media platform of Festus Adebayo-led Housing Development Advocacy Network, the Executive Director said the company would be partnering with four key foreign investors to develop affordable houses in several states across the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The signing of the MoU for the N8.3 trillion project with NBRRI is a milestone event as NBRRI also shares the vision,” he said, adding that the Federal Ministry of Finance would provide the management guarantee.

In his remarks, DG/CEO of NBRRI, Prof Samson Duna, an engineer, praised RSECE’s efforts, noting that NBRRI, which has been around for 40 years, is a good fit for the project because it was founded to conduct integrated applied research and development into the various facets of the building and construction sectors of the economy.