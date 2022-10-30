FG introduces new system to improve civil service performance

As a way of improving staff performance in the civil service, the Federal Government has introduced a Performance Management System (PMS) to track the performance of staff in a manner that is consistent and measurable.

The new strategy, according to the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba is aimed at breaking away from the old model to a new paradigm of productive, result-drive, world-class civil service for accelerated national development.

The Perm-Sec, who spoke at a three-day retreat on the Development and Implementation of the new Performance Management System (PMS) in Abuja, said, the system relies on a combination of technologies and methodologies to ensure the objectives of the business of service.

She said the PMS is an innovative way of getting work done in the most efficient and effective way and also ensures an objective way of measuring performance.

“After the extensive review of the current Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) based process, the Federal Government of Nigeria adopted the new Performance Management System called the employee performance management appraisal system for the Nigeria public service”, she said and highlighted some of the advantages of the new system, which include, rewards for work done, objectivity in appraisal after a long period and setting of objectives and targets, based on national and institutional strategy as well as national goals.

Speaking earlier, the Director of Human Resources at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Foluke Oni said the retreat on the development and implementation of the new Performance Management System is one of the pillars of the federal civil service implementation plan (FCSSIP).

