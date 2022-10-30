Father of cleft lip baby: I was told to give my baby water from my late brother’s soaked clothes

Emmanuel Okeh, a native of Igwelede Ohangbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State whose wife gave birth to a baby with lip and palate cleft has narrated his ordeal while seeking for a solution to the baby’s condition.

In an interview with Tribune Online in Abakaliki, the state capital, he revealed how he was advised to soak his late brother’s clothes and feed the baby with the water for three days for her to be healed.

The 28-year-old man who is a driver said he didn’t obey the instruction but resolved to take the baby to hospital for plastic surgery which he said was successful.

He noted that he was very happy that his daughter is now like every other normal child in the world after the surgery and thanked God for the successful surgery.

He said, “When I heard that my wife delivered a baby, I was very happy so I rushed to the hospital with joy in my heart. But when I saw my baby, I was shocked, I started asking myself how come my wife delivered this kind of baby.

“I then thought it could be my sin but a nurse came to me and told me that it was not my sin, but a problem. I asked her what could be the cause. She told me it was the drug my wife took while she was pregnant but couldn’t explain further. After a while, I thanked God for the successful delivery.

“It was then that we were directed to the Teaching Hospital at Nenwi, Anambra State where they could explain to us very well what we need to do.

“I am a straight-forward person, when people came to see my wife, we presented the baby to them like that and they started giving me advice on what to do. In fact, some told me that it was my late brother who had an accident and died that came back with scars.

“I disagreed with them because I didn’t offend my late brother and if is a reality that he can come back to life, he is supposed to come in a way that if I see him, I will be happy and not sad and be asking God questions.

“Some also advised that we go get my late brother clothes and start using so that my daughter’s lip will join together but I refused.

“They said I am stubborn and don’t have faith, but I told them I will only have faith in things that will work

“Some of my friends were telling me that the baby is not my own that my baby was changed at the hospital but I refused to believe it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Some were asking me if I’m the one that impregnate my wife and I said yes.

“Some said my wife was possessed but I wasn’t listening to them because I know my wife.

“I called my mom, and explained everything to her so she told me to bring the child to the village. When my mother insisted that I bring the baby home and I refused, she on her own came and brought us home.

“I thank God my mother and my in-laws are Christian. They did not say what is on their mind. Rather they were seeking a solution.

“Some people whose children had such cases directed us to AE-FUTHA. The doctor assured us that plastic surgery will be done free of charge with support from SMILETRAIN but we should go and come back.

“After all was said and done, the surgery was done successfully and my baby is now normal.

“My God reward SMILETRAIN for putting smile on our faces. This my baby’s condition had weakened me physically, financially and mentally. I no longer go to work so that I will be comforting my wife from thinking. This is not how my wife looked before she delivered our daughter, but I thank God who has wiped our tears away.

“When I told some of them that my baby will be doing plastic surgery, they said I am stubborn and that I failed to listen to their advice that I should go to the village and bring what my late brother has been using and soak in water and give to my baby two days three days the lip cleft will close.

“After the surgery, I told them that my daughter’s surgery was done successfully and she is fine now, some of them were shocked saying it was not true while some said they will believe me when they see my daughter; while some thanked God with me.”

Mr Emmanuel however, thanked Smile Train, a non-governmental organisation for providing and funding the surgery.