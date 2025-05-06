FG inaugurates NYSC reform committee

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a committee charged with the responsibility of carrying out a comprehensive review of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande who inaugurated the committee in Abuja mandated members of the committee to examine its current operations, and propose comprehensive reforms that would ensure the Scheme remains responsive to the aspirations of Nigerian youth; and align with the broader objectives of national development.

Olawande noted that the National Youth Service Corps has, over the years, been a pillar of national integration, promoting unity among our different cultures, and providing Nigerian youths with valuable life experiences across the country.

The Minister admitted that while the NYSC has made remarkable progress, it also faces great challenges. He also observed that as the nation advances and progress, the government must also continue to improve the institutions that support its development.

He listed the issue of the safety of corps members, infrastructural deficits, and the big question about the relevance of the scheme in an increasingly changing economic and social landscape as some of the challenges which must be addressed through reform initiatives.

“The goal is to transform the NYSC and make it more secure, more innovative, and more impactful.

“Our goal is to have a Scheme that offers our youth better opportunities for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and career development.

“No doubt, the task of this Committee requires expertise, patriotism, integrity, and bold imagination. But I have full confidence in the competence of each of you seated here today,” he stated.

He assured members of the committee that the Ministry of Youth Development is fully committed to supporting their work, and provide the cooperation and policy backing needed to actualize the recommendations.

Olawande maintained that the inauguration of the committee was a significant step forward in the collective journey to improve one of Nigeria’s most valuable national institutions dedicated to national unity, youth empowerment, and development.

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa; the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman; the representative of NYSC Director-General and other stakeholders for supporting the reform process.

