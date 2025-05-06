Tinubu seeks NASS approval for N1.784trn FCT statutory budget

President Bola Tinubu is seeking National Assembly’s approval for N1.784 trillion statutory budget for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the year ending 31st December 2025.

The letter was read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during Tuesday’s plenary.

He said: “Punctual to section 299 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, which based legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja on the National Assembly.

“I hereby present 2025, FCT budget proposal to the House of Representatives for consideration the 2025 FCT budget proposal prioritises investment in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education infrastructure, as well as increase in productivity in agriculture.

“Our objective is to lift, as many of our citizens out of poverty, as we can.

“The House of Representatives is invited to know that, based on revenue-focused for the FCT, A total expenditure of 1,783,823,708,392 trillion is proposed for the year 2025.

“As such, 85% of capital expenditure is dedicated to the completion of ongoing projects while 15% is for new capital projects to sustain ongoing efforts at providing basic infrastructure and social amenities in the FCT.

“I hereby forward the 2025 FCT statutory proposals and trust that it would receive expeditious consideration and passage by the House of Representatives.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE