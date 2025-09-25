FG funds technical education, warns against illegal charges

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to making technical education accessible to all Nigerian children by fully funding every Federal Technical College (FTC) nationwide.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo said that tuition would be completely free and that the government would also cover approved charges, including boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectuses and ID cards.

Other areas of support would include stationery, clubs and societies, medical services, vocational activities, utilities, security, website/e-result, Skool Media, extra lessons and insurance.

She quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, as stressing that the government would bear the full cost of tuition to guarantee equal access.

Alausa warned that no principal or administrator was permitted to demand unauthorised payments from parents or guardians and directed that circulars reinforcing this policy be sent to all schools and parents.

He urged parents to report illegal demands directly to the Ministry through:

Hotline: 0803 657 6733, 0803 637 3796

Email: tse@education.gov.ng.

He explained that the initiative reflected President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway to human capital development.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria,” Alausa said.

He clarified that while tuition and core expenses were fully covered, students at Federal Technical Colleges, as boarders, were expected to provide their personal items.

