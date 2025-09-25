Artemis II crew: Everything you need to know about four NASA astronauts

NASA’s Artemis II mission, scheduled for launch in February 2026, will mark the first crewed flight to the Moon in more than 50 years. Four astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen have been selected for the historic journey, each bringing unique experiences and firsts that will shape this new era of space exploration. Together, they will orbit the Moon in their spacecraft, Orion, paving the way for future lunar landings and, ultimately, missions to Mars.

Christina Koch — First woman to go to the Moon

Christina Koch, an engineer who became an astronaut in 2013, is set to make history as the first woman to travel to the Moon. She was inspired by the famous “Earthrise” photo taken during Apollo 8 in 1968, which she kept as a poster growing up. For her, Artemis II is a dream come true, as it mirrors Apollo 8’s mission of orbiting the Moon.

Koch is no stranger to breaking records: she spent 328 consecutive days on the International Space Station in 2019 the longest single spaceflight by a woman and participated in the first all-female spacewalk. Beyond her career, she enjoys surfing, rock climbing, yoga, programming, and photography.

Jeremy Hansen — First non-American to fly to the Moon

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will become the first non-American to embark on a lunar mission. Like Koch, he draws inspiration from Apollo 8, recalling how the mission brought hope during global turmoil in 1968. “You saved 1968,” one postcard sent to astronaut Bill Anders read a sentiment Hansen believes Artemis II can recreate today.

A fighter pilot, physicist, and aquanaut, Hansen joined the Canadian Space Agency in 2009 and later became the first Canadian to lead astronaut training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Off duty, he enjoys sailing, mountain biking, and rock climbing. Hansen is married with three children.

Victor Glover — First Black astronaut to go to the Moon

Victor Glover will also achieve a historic milestone as the first Black astronaut to travel to the Moon. Known for his charisma and intellect, Glover holds three master’s degrees in engineering and military science. His call sign, “IKE” short for “I Know Everything” reflects his sharp mind and reputation.

In 2020, he served as pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission, spending time on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 64. He has often spoken of humanity’s drive to explore, echoing the spirit of President John F. Kennedy’s Moon speech in 1962. Born in Pomona, California, Glover is married with four children.

Reid Wiseman — Mission commander

Leading the Artemis II crew is Reid Wiseman, a U.S. astronaut who previously spent six months aboard the International Space Station in 2014. As commander, he sees the mission as “a tiny step in having humans on Mars and a sustained presence on the Moon,” echoing the legacy of Neil Armstrong’s famous words in 1969.

Widowed and a father, Wiseman describes raising his child as his greatest challenge and reward, even alongside his distinguished career. He speaks highly of his fellow astronauts, praising their humility, drive, and shared commitment to the mission.

