Senator Shehu Buba and sustained misinformation

By Bashir Umar Kirfi

Another unsavory bunch has surfaced, recycling a debunked report against Senator Shehu Buba. This time, the allegations came from a so-called progressive movement.

However, a simple online search reveals the obvious: the group only appears with a libelous and derogatory statement targeting the lawmaker. No prior footprint. But the claims are not new. They are a rehash promoted by detractors who once accused Buba of collusion with non-state actors, a charge he has consistently dismissed as baseless and politically motivated.

In response to earlier attempts to link him with an outlaw, organizations in Bauchi State countered what they described as a calculated conspiracy. Buba has faced similar controversies which collapse under scrutiny.

In the current instance, the absence of credible details makes the accusations even weaker. Meanwhile, the narrative being pushed contradicts on-the-ground realities.

In recent months, Toro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas have experienced relative peace, a development inconsistent with the assertions of unsafe environment.

Buba’s accusers overlook his work as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, where he has become a leading voice for a shift in Nigeria’s insecurity fighting.

He advocates a military action with non-kinetic approaches; that while force may provide respite, sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes such as poverty and fractured relations; that “Peace is not achieved by a gun barrel; it is built through trust, fairness, and shared prosperity.” The Senator’s stance is not theoretical.

Drawing from his academic training in Peace Studies and Conflict Management, he has championed dialogue, reconciliation, socio-economic renewal, and has pushed for community-led initiatives and engagement with stakeholders across the divide.

These efforts have reduced clashes between farmers and herders in volatile areas. Furthermore, Buba has been widely commended for his collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and other stakeholders, which brought about a balanced and humane approach to security management.

This recognition underscores the stark contrast between the Senator’s constructive work and the smears hurled at him.

On the ground in Bauchi South Senatorial District, Buba corroborates his rhetoric with actions by supporting families of slain vigilantes, providing developmental projects to strengthen community resilience, and prioritizing programmes that directly address local insecurity.

The results of these interventions show a lawmaker focused on legislative duties, not distractions. An Arabic proverb wisely notes: “If a dog cannot harm you except with its barking, let it bark until the Day of Resurrection.”

Although not every baseless attack deserves a response, it is appropriate to speak out when necessary to prevent falsehoods from becoming facts and expose the cynical motives.

In certain instances, the things made public are not a genuine outcry of concerned citizens, but an orchestrated attempt that targets the reputation of a public officials, highlighting the unfortunate reality of Nigeria’s political arena, where smear campaigns often replace constructive conversations.

The allegations against Senator Buba remain unsubstantiated. When phantom groups manufacture lies, it undermines democracy and affects people’s ability to focus on real governance issues.

Nigerians must rise above rumors and demand fact-based information to protect both institutions and the integrity of those elected to serve.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE