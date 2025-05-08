FG flags off Ibarapa re-electrification project after 15 years

The Federal government has flagged off the re-electrification project in Ibarapaland after 15 years on Thursday.

The contract was awarded through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to restore electricity to communities that have experienced over 15 years of blackout.

Mr Emmanuel Cletus, an engineer who represented the project contractor, Electech Power Trfo Limited, visited the area to mark the beginning of work on behalf of the Federal Government.

Cletus visited traditional rulers, including the Olu of Igboora, the Onidere of Idere, and the Oluaso of Iberekodo, to inform them of the commencement.

He explained that phase one of the project covers line rehabilitation from Eruwa to Ayete, the erection of poles, and the installation of four transformers in Idere and surrounding areas.

Cletus assured that the first phase would be completed by June 2025, after which the second phase from Ayete to Igangan, will begin promptly.

All three monarchs warmly received the team and expressed joy, saying the lack of electricity has crippled the area’s economic and social activities for years.

The IBEDC team, led by Mr Adeola Ogundiran also joined the flag-off, pledging strong collaboration with the contractor and REA to ensure project success.

Chief Akinyemi Akinlabi, Convener of Initiative for Ibarapa Electricity, expressed delight that the Tinubu-led administration has started fulfilling campaign promises.

He thanked President Tinubu, Minister of Power Adelabu, and REA MD Abubakar Aliyu, urging traditional rulers to support the project team for smooth implementation.

Akinlabi also reassured the people of Ibarapa that other promises in the Renewed Hope Agenda would be fulfilled, bringing more development to the region.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE