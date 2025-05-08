Ebonyi gov flags off 25.5km road linking Effuim, Anioma communities

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has inaugurated a 25.5-kilometer road for the people of Effium and Anioma communities in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area. This initiative aims to help end the ongoing conflict in the region.

Governor Nwifuru made this announcement at the Central School Effium during the boundary demarcation ceremony for the autonomous communities of Effium and Ezza Effium.

This event took place shortly after he signed a bill into law that formalizes the peace agreement between the two communities.

Nwifuru who urged the both communities to embrace peace for a better future, warned the both communities of the consequences of violating the Peace path in accordance with section 7 sub section 4 of Ebonyi State Law 004 of the State House of Assembly 2025, captioned ” Ebonyi State and Effuim and Anioma Peace path, creation of Effium, Ekeyigwe, Ijeoma community and Anioma Ezekuna Autonomous community.”

The bill which created new Five autonomous communities from the five wards of the two communities, urges the people to mind their land and never trespass to another community.

Recall that the two communities have been at war for close to five years over motor Park leadership with lots of lives lost and properties worth billions of Naira destroyed.

The State House of Assembly, Law No 004 of 2025, caption and be cited to be called Ebonyi State and Effuim and Anioma Peace path, creation of Effium, Ekeyigwe, Ijeoma community and Anioma Ezekuna Autonomous community.

According to the law of 004 of 2025, mentioned that 5 communities have been created from Effuim community they includes Effium Autonomous community, Ekeenyigwe Autonomous community, idenyi Autonomous community, Anioma Autonomous community and Ezekuna Autonomous community.

“Each of this communities is representing each of the ward and all the ward is representing the communities. I want to send a serious warning to the disguarded or disguised Hitler’s , killers , those who pretended to be good but they are evil. I am very much alert and very much alive and my eye is seeing very clearly. Our job her today is to flag off the construction of the road demarcating Anioma and Effuim. And by the Power convey on me as the governor of this State , I hereby Flag-off the construction of this 25.5kilometer road at the boundary between Alioma and Effium.

” I also proclaimed, that the Effium market, according to the law, that the area known as forest, with the total of 9,784,140.183 square meters that is 978,414 hectares hereby remains as a federal government reserve area for forest. Also that the Effium Market, and it’s environs of a total of 556,161,90 square meters is 556,106 hectares comprising Abuja Primary school, Effium road, Effium play ground, police station, fuel station, Methodist Church, customary Court, first Bank, community center school Effium, Assemblies of God Church Effium, St Charles Verona Catholic Church Effium to egwudinagu road, winners church, ojiaghara Effium, are hereby acquired by the government of Ebonyi State for overriding public interest.

“This section shall be strictly adhere to and any violation, shall be treated in accordance with the section 7 sub section 4 of this law. This road prohibits saling of land, buying of land, cultivating in another community this are my Statement and this are my proclamation”.

