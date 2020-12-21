FG extends deadline for linking NIN with SIM cards till January 19, 2021

The Federal Government (FG) has announced that subscribers with National Identification Number (NIN) now have three weeks deadline extension till January 19, 2021 to link their SIM card with their NIN.

Subscribers without NIN now have up till February 9, 2021 to get one.

This was part of the resolutions at the meeting of the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including the chairman and executive vice-chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the chairman of Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), and the CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

According to release by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, “Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made: Three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021; and a six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021.”

Also, “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”

The release added that “USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.”

The Federal Government commended the efforts of the Task Force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.

