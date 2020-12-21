Amotekun operatives must not be hasty in carrying firearms, says Ex-IGP Ehindero

A retired Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero has appealed to operatives of the South West Security Network (Amotekun Corps) not to be hasty in carrying firearms until there is provision for it in the constitution.

He gave the advice on Monday at a Community Policing Sensitisation and Awareness Campaign organised by the Ogun State Police Command, held in Abeokuta.

The former IGP said the regional corps was established by the governors of the Southwest for information and intelligence gathering in view of the security challenges confronting the region.

He hinted that the law that established the outfit does not make provision for arm-bearing until the constitution is amended.

He advised that the corps should key into the community policing and work in synergy with the Special Constables and the Police Force in order to combat insecurity at the grassroots.

He said: “For now, I can’t say. Maybe in the future, they are not allowed by the law to carry fire-arm.

“They should key into community policing and constant give information to the police. When Amotekun is launched, they will collaborate and cooperate with the police and they will bring intelligence.

“Amotekun can go where the police can’t go and when they bring the information the police will definitely work on it.

“All I’m saying is that Amotekun, for now until the constitution is amended, they should key into community policing and bring its intelligent gathering prowess to the use of the police.

In his remarks, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone II, Ahmed Iliyasu, argued that crime and criminalities could better be fought and won when the police rest their ability to gain community support than use of force.

He stressed that the only way to enhance community policing was to improve the behaviour, attitude and relationship with members of the public.

His words: “Our officers and men must be approachable, accessible, available and committed to assisting the community.

“They must know and be known by the public, engage and mobilise the communities and listen to the communities, concerns.”

