FG assures of effective implementation of various civil service reforms

Federal Government has assured Nigerians and the international community of its commitment towards the effective implementation of various reforms in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo gave the assurance during the one-day orientation/Sensitization workshop on Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25) and SERVICOM.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director, of Human Resources Management, Mr. Tokunbo Rufa’i, affirmed that the Federal Civil Service is currently undergoing several reforms with a view to making the Service more effective.

The reforms include: ‘Capacity building and talent management; performance management system, IPPIS – human resources, Innovation, Digitalisation of content services and enhance the value proposition for public servants.’

He said: “These reforms have been on the front burner of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and Directors of Reforms have been charged to endeavour that the reforms are taken seriously in their various MDAs.

“In view of this, the Ministry has decided to keep all staff abreast as regards these reforms by ensuring that it is among the first service-wide to ensure compliance to these reforms, hence the reason for this workshop as you all are the engine room of the Ministry.”

While noting that a series of orientations will be organized with regards to these reforms in the service, he assured that the Ministry will organise more workshops from time to time as occasions demand.

To this end, he urged all the participants to interrogate and make the best use of the opportunity to brainstorm and further interrogate the ongoing reforms in the civil service so as to attain the vision of a world-class service for accelerated national development.

In his remarks, Director of Reforms Coordination & Service Improvement, Mr. Valentine Ezulu underscored the need to “keep all the Staff abreast of all the ongoing reforms, by ensuring that it is among the first service-wide to ensure compliance to these reforms, hence the reason for this workshop as you all are the engine room of the Ministry.

“Today’s sensitization workshop, therefore, is one the first in the series of workshops that will be held as the plan for a new civil service unfolds.

“This workshop, therefore, is tailored to be interactive as the facilitators are people with vast experience and knowledge in the various topics. Also, feel free to engage with them for maximal benefits,” he urged.

