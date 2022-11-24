Gov Badaru assures Tinubu, other APC candidates of winning votes in Jigawa

THE Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Chief Bola Tinibu; Jigawa state governorship and other candidates of the party of winning votes in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in his speech delivered in Gumel after presenting flags to the party’s 17 candidates for various elective positions, adding that APC will win all the elections as no opposition political party exists in the state.

Alhaji Badaru told the gathering that if Tinubu becomes the next president, he will execute the crude oil exploration in the state without any delay.

According to him, Jigawa State was also blessed with an abundance of oil which would be explored during Tinubu’s administration.

“By the grace of God, Jigawa oil will also be explored during the tenure of Tinubu for the benefit of the country and the state,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the people of Jigawa State to vote for the APC from the top to bottom for the people of the state to benefit from more dividends of democracy.

Governor Badaru who is also chairman of the State APC Campaign Council for the 2023 general election said APC is the only party trusted by good people in the state.





He examined that between 2015 and to date, APC has executed numerous projects and programmes that positively touched the lives of Jigawa people and also improved their social and economic well-being.

He said: “We fulfilled all our campaign promises as there is no community in the state that did not enjoy one or more of our capital projects by APC-led state government.

“We have a legacy in the state and I assure the people of the state that if re-elected and the party candidates elected at all levels, I am assured that our candidates will continue from where I stop at all aspects.”

He then charged the APC candidates to abide by the INEC and security guidelines and other rules of law as they go back to their various constituencies for grassroots and door-to-door campaigns.