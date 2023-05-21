The federal government has appointed a new Managing Director for the Federal Airports of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

He was the recent Regional General Manager North Central, Airport Manager NAIA, Abuja.

His appointment brought an end to the tenure of Captain Rabin Yadudu as the managing director of FAAN having spent about four years at the organisation.

Prior to this appointment, he was appointed as the Chairman, Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee in January 2022 by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, a position he effectively combined with his office as the General Manager, Special Duties at FAAN.

Kabiru Yusuf Mohammed who is coming with wealth of experience to uplift the fortunes of the airports in the central region and FAAN in general, had worked in various public and private organisations. Such as The Presidency, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (1992 -1994) – General Services Office and Ecological Fund Office.

