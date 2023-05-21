A Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft B300 King Air 350i exactly two years ago crashed in Kaduna.

The ill-fated aircraft accident killed 11 military officers onboard, including then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on May 21, 2021.

The aircraft crashed near the Kaduna International Airport while the military officers were on their way to the passing out parade of regular recruits slated for the following day.

The incident happened only 115 days after Attahiru assumed office as the Chief of Army Staff, following his appointment by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, on January 26 alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Gambo Awwal, and Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao.

The former Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a terse statement said, “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, described the crash as a “mortal blow … at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

Attahiru was, however, among prominent Nigerians who made the list of the 2022 National Honours Award.

He was posthumously awarded the title of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic.

Last year, a foundation was established in his name and a memorial was held in his honour.

The event which was held in Abuja was well attended by prominent Nigerians which includes: the Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka; the Emir of Bichi, Kano Emirate, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero among others.

Eulogising the late army chief, Soyinka, in his speech, described the late army chief as a true Nigerian whose life should be emulated.





A significant highlight of the memorial was the book launch on the life of the late Attahiru.

The book titled ‘The Man, The Soldier, The Patriot’ was written by Niran Adedokun.