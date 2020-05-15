FEDCODTTEN develops indigenous ventilator, donates palliatives to Enugu monarch

The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FEDCODTTEN), has developed a homemade ventilator to fight the war against coronavirus in the state.

The Rector of the College, Dr John Emaimo, who made this known yesterday at the palace of the traditional ruler of Nike Kingdom, Enugu, Igwe Julius Nnaji, said that the college commissioned a team of engineers and medical practitioners within the school to undertake the project which he said would be unveiled by the end of next week.

He said that the management of the school was at the monarch’s palace to pay homage, felicitate with the renowned traditional ruler and to deliver some palliatives to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “We commissioned a group within the college who is looking at the highest level of pandemic arrest which is the ventilator.

“We do believe that by the end of next week everything being equal we will launch this ventilator to the public and also send it across to the federal ministry of health for further discussions as to how it can be mass-produced.

“The college is more or less a health technological institution and part of what we do here is about the production of medical equipment. I can say proudly that our students have produced some equipment that we have on ground already. That gave us the feel and the confidence that we can go into the aspect of producing a ventilator.

In his response, the revered traditional ruler, Igwe Julius Nnaji appreciated the management of the school for its drive to transform the school into one of the best health institutions in the country.

He said that the cordial relationship which exists between the institute and the Nike people was due to a great understanding existing between the school and its host community, the Nike people.

“This is a unique visit. The college has demonstrated that they know that here is where their movement started and have shown their love to us, I am overwhelmed together with the members of my cabinet and some members of my community who are here. I pray that they continue to improve on what they have been doing. In 10 years time, that institution will be heading many tertiary institutions in this part of Nigeria.

“The cordial relationship is about understanding. If you have an institution like this and you are the one who showed the place where the institution will be built, why shouldn’t you have a cordial relationship with them? If you do any other thing, you want to jeopardize whatever good things you started so must say that in every respect, we have to have a cordial relationship with them,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE