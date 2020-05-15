COVID-19: 9 more patients discharged in Bauchi

Information monitored from the Bauchi COVID-19 situation report indicates that 9 more patients of the COVID-19 infection have fully recovered and Discharged bringing the total number of patients so far Discharged to rise up to 40.

The information has it that All the 9 Discharged persons hailed from Katagum local government which is an indication that the total lockdown order imposed on the area is yielding positive results.

Though Bauchi State has a total of 207 positive cases since the first index case, it, however, recorded the least positive case of 1 from the returning results from NCDC on Thursday, 14th May 2020.

Chairman of the State Rapid Response Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, Sen Baba Tela had expressed confidence that the total lockdown order imposed on the 3 LGAs will contribute to solving the problem of the spread of the infection in the state.

Baba Tela who is the Deputy Governor assured that with the tempo of healing of the patients, the state is gradually winning the COVID-19 pandemic battle saying that it will soon get to zero levels of transmission in the state.

The Deputy Governor who promised that no stone will be left unturned in order to ensure that the state was COVID-19 free however warned that the government will not treat with kids glove anyone who tries to sabotage its efforts.

