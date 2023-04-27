The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N32.4 billion revision cost for the contract to complete the National Library complex in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He recalled that the contract had initially been awarded in 2006 to Reynolds Construction Company Limited RCC who had subsequently requested for a contract variation amounting to N78 billion.

He said government turned down the request but set up an adhoc committee to review the variation.

Opiah explained: “Today, Federal Council meeting the Federal Ministry of Education presented a memo for approval for the revised estimated total cost of contract for the completion of the construction of National Library of Nigeria headquarters building complex in Abuja.

“The revised estimated cost is N32.4bn.

“This contract was originally awarded in 2006 to Reynolds Construction Company Limited RCC and has undergone further revisions until 2017 when the company presented a request for variation amounting to N78bn naira which was considered quite unacceptable by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“And therefore, an adhoc committee of technical stakeholders was set up to review the variation. The ad-hoc committee was comprised of Ministry of Education, the National Library of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Development Authority who is the supervisory agency, the consultant to the project and the consultant itself. And after exhaustive review, the cost was brought down to N49.6bn which was acceptable to the contractor.

“Before then, previous certificates amounting to about N11.9 billion had already been earned.

“The scope of work for the project includes the construction of a concrete structure consisting of 11 floors, two basement floors and eight upper floors for housing bookstore, locker rooms, bindery, printing press, restaurants, clinic, creches changing rooms exhibition hall, auditorium, cataloguing, general reference areas, legal deposits, office for the administration book stacks, reading areas, electronic data processing center, library research and training center public convenience and underground car pack furnishing as well as perimeter fencing, gates and gatehouses, internal roads, electrical and mechanical services and other external works. The memo was duly considered and approved by the cause.”