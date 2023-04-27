A book written by two Nigerian aviation journalists, Wole Shadare and Gboyega Adeoye titled, “Nigeria’s Aviation: Unsung Heroes and Heroines,” will be presented to the public on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The Book is a documentary of the history of Nigeria’s aviation development with a spotlight on notable icons who have grown the sector to its current remarkable height

According to the authors, writing the book was conceived about a year ago, as a response to the low morale of government and Nigerian institutions toward honouring dedication and discipline by some Nigerians in building a strong aviation sector in Nigeria over the years.

The book, according to a release jointly signed by Shadare and Adeoye, is remarkable in three material particular:

“First, it is a clear departure from both the general and conventional pattern of prosaic accounts found in virtually all publications in the industry.

“Secondly, in our search for Heroes and Heroines, the book unwittingly achieves some historical rendition that has remained outside the mental horizon of authors existing before us.

“We tried our best to leave the reader with up-to-date knowledge of the history of our aviation development and most importantly, listed some Heroes and Heroines, their place and roles.

Shadare noted that the book tries as it can to give the reader a clear and concise insight into milestones in the annals of aviation and how its Heroes and Heroines squared up with some challenges they faced, navigating through the turbulent skies of our nation’s aviation Sector.

The ten-chapter book details very significant Heroes and Heroines from 1958 to date. From Nigeria Airways in the early beginning, from Captains Bob Hayes, Dele Ore, and Bara All-well Brown, down the line.

From Dr Harold Demuren through Captains Muhtar Usman and Musa Nuhu, Akin Olateru, ChikeOgeah, Femi Adefope, Dr. FolasadeOdutola, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, HRM Femi Ogunleye, Dr. Wale Babalakin, Dr. TaiwoAfolabi and many others; the book provides a prism for a clear peer into aviation regulation in Nigeria.

Also, the book X-rays aviation agencies such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), to the new Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB); providing the reader some grounding in the roles of government Agencies in aviation administration.





The authors, in full consciousness of the critical roles of private investment in aviation services, also did not miss out on the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) and MrsNkechiOnyenso as well as other Nigerians who have achieved global heights of reckoning, like; Dr Bernard OlumuyiwaAliu, Ms. IyaboSosina and FunkeAdeyemi.