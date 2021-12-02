FEC approved SIWP to curb project duplication in Niger Delta ― Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the institutionalization of the Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP) for the Niger Delta Region.

Senator Akpabio said this move would compel other Ministries Departments and Agencies of government working in the region to fully participate in the initiative for the development of the region.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday during the official presentation and launch of the Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP) in Abuja.

He said one of the critical instruments which were identified to trigger the anticipated change in the region is the SIWP.

The minister noted that SIWP is not a new initiative in Niger Delta Region, he said it emerged as a result of concerted and several high-level political engagements by the Federal Government with key stakeholders of the region in 2016.

“It is a collaborative framework designed to coordinate all development interventions of both government agencies and private organizations operating in the Niger Delta region.

“We have given impetus to its execution by obtaining Federal Executive Council’s approval to institutionalize its implementation, thus compelling other Ministries Departments and Agencies of government working in the region to fully participate in the initiative for the development of the region.

“The instrumentality of the Federal Government backing would significantly assist us to quickly drive the developmental processes through the effective operationalization of SIWP in the region,” he explained.

On the objectives of SIWP, the former Akwa Ibom governor said it would “provide a coordinated framework for implementing developmental interventions in the Niger Delta Region. Provide a joint accountability framework for monitoring and evaluation of projects in the region.

“Deliver a strategic response based on a shared vision for development by stakeholders in the region and demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to peace and development in the region.”

Furthermore, he said the initiative will end project duplication and allow citizens to view projects being executed by both government and private organizations in the region.

“SIWP is bringing to an end the era of project duplication and multiplication by agencies of government in the Niger Delta region.

“SIWP e-portal, a web monitoring system allows you to view projects being carried out in the region by both the public and private organizations,” he added.

