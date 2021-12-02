Edo police arrest four suspected kidnappers, rescue five victims

Four suspected herdsmen/kidnappers have been arrested by the police around Era Forest in Ekpoma, Esan-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Similarly, five kidnapped victims made up of four men and a woman with a little baby were also rescued unhurt by the police in collaboration with soldiers and local vigilante at Ehor, Uhunomwode local government area of the state.

A statement by the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Bello Kontongs explained that about 20 armed bandits suspected to be kidnappers intercepted a Galaxy Bus with marked JJT 989 FC along Benin-Auchi road by rubber plantation/ Ugha slope with nine passengers en route Uromi, Edo State from Ibadan, Oyo state.

Kontongs gave the names of the suspected kidnappers as Yakubu Liman, 23; Mohammed Umaru, 30; Ibrahim Adamu; 17; and Dauda Shehu, 19.

The spokesman said that the suspects were all arrested in different locations on November 26 in the forest, noting that one of their victims who escaped from their den on October 10, John Joseph (not real name) identified Mohammed Umaru and Yakubu Liman to be part of the kidnappers who abducted him and two others namely Sunday Omojuanfo, 40 and Idahosa Aigbe, 45 who are yet to be released even after the payment of N2.4 million ransom.

Kontongs disclosed that operatives the police while on stop and search along the Benin-Lagos Expressway, flagged down one black Highlander SUV marked LSD 748 CK which was driven by one Abraham Usifoh, adding that when a search was conducted on the car, 160 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition and 100 rounds of live Baretta pistol ammunition was recovered in the car.

He said that the suspect was immediately arrested and detained in Ohosu Divisional Police Headquarters for onward transfer to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation with the aim of unraveling the source of the ammunition and further arresting his accomplice if any.

Kontongs assured: “To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu has reinstated his commitment to a crime-free Edo State. The command will continue to do its best to ensure that criminals and their cohort have no hiding place.”

