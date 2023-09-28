Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Force Team, on Thursday, were reportedly attacked, as they impounded and crushed about four hundred and seventy commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, over traffic violations in the Federal Capital City (FCC).

The attack took place when the Okada operators in a last-gasp effort to prevent their motorcycles from being confiscated by the overwhelming team of the FCTA, attacked and threw stones at members of the team.

The Okada operators who in a twinkle of an eye, re-grouped to launch an attack on the officials of the Joint task force comprising of men from the DRTS, Police, Civil Defence, DSS and the military, were immediately repelled with shots of teargas canisters.

To firmly establish their dominance, the joint task force further chased the attacking motorcyclists deep into Gosa community.

The 470 motorcycles were impounded in an exercise that started from the popular car wash bus stop in Lugbe, combing through Gosa, Bill Clinton Drive, Trademore estate, Lugbe junction as well as the Kubwa and its environs.

Addressing newsmen before the seized motorcycles were crushed at Area 1 roundabout, the Secretary Transportation Secretariat, Ubokutom Nyah warned commercial motorcyclists to strictly limit their operations to the areas designated for them.

He explained that the administration’s desire to develop a smart city devoid of all sorts of pollution cannot be achieved if illegalities are allowed to pervade the Federal Capital City.

On his part, the Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Abdulateef Bello said apart from the city centre, commercial motorcyclists are not allowed to operate on any of the territory’s highways noting that the administration is determined to rid the entire FCT roads of Okada operators.

He further warned that one of the strategies to be deployed towards eliminating commercial motorcyclists from FCT roads is arresting passengers who patronise the business.

The operation also witnessed situations where untargeted members of the society fell victim due to panic or accident. In some horrific situations, passengers were left seriously injured while one was seen lying almost unconscious after escaping Okada rider flung him across the road at Lugbe junction.

Similarly, food vendors and passers-by took to their heels at Galadimawa roundabout on sightings the intimidating joint task force team as they arrived to carry out their operation.





