The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State Chapter has inaugurated its campaign committee as the party vowed to win the November 11 governorship poll.

The inauguration of the PDP Governorship election campaign committee was held at the party Secretariat in Lokoja.

Senator Dino Melaye, the candidate of the party while addressing party faithful berated the ruling party over alleged maladministration, non-payment of salaries, insecurities, admonished electorates not to be intimidated, before, during and after the November Governorship election.

According to him, Kogi has become a laughing stock among comity of States, stressing that, the present administration has succeeded in dividing the people along ethnic and religious lines.

While appreciating the Local Government Chairmen for their steadfastness towards securing victory for the party, he posited that, when elected, Kogi State will be wearing a new look.

“This election is a work over for PDP because of maladministration, poverty, non payment of salaries, gratuity, promoting are not being back cashed and many more. The people of Kogi State are not happy as they are looking for a messiah that will save them from captivity.

“Dino Melaye and Habiba are saying here we are, send us. I want to advise especially our Local Government Chairmen, you have all become evangelists and Imam to encourage our people to come out and vote. Our people are afraid because APC has sold fear in the mind of the people. I am telling you that as Dino Melaye, I am not afraid of Yahaya Bello or the APC.

” I am assuring us, let the people of Kogi State show that we are not cowards. As citizens of Kogi State, we are not a conquered territory. We will come out and vote, campaign in all the nooks and crannies of the State including Agasa, the hometown of Governor Bello.

“The PDP is a party with plans, well organized, who uses power for the interest of the People. Today, any Kogites that are still thinking of voting for the APC have what I call Arthritis of the brain. No sane logical human being will today vote for APC in Kogi.

“Is it about our roads? Because in the last one year, there is no drop of water in Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State. Is it about dilapidated hospital that has become a mere consulting clinics? Is it about non-payment or percentage payment of salaries? Is it about insecurities of lives and properties?

“This is the first time in the history of our State that House of Assembly members and Commissioners have no vehicles. This is the first time in the history of our State that a permanent Secretary will be using Okada to move to office. This is the first time in the history of our State where workers were retrenched for frivolous reasons.

“This is the first time in the history of our State that 120 Professors were ceremoniously sacked from Kogi State University. They are qualified Professors that graduated from first-generation University in this Country. The screening at Kogi State University took them out of the system. By the grace of God, we are going to build a new Kogi State”

While appealing to electorates to kick against any form of ethnic agenda ahead of the November Governorship election, Melaye assured Kogites that his administration will reunite the people when elected,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, The caretaker Chairman of PDP in Kogi State, Senator Philip Aduda said the opposition party will put an end to bad governance in the State.

“We want activities to start immediately for PDP to win convincingly in Kogi State. The party is fully on ground to deliver for Dino/Habiba in November. It is ‘operation deliver your polling units’ and guide them from any obstacles.”

Speaking on behalf of the 21 Local Government Chairman, Hon. Olajide John from Kabba/Bunu

assured his party faithfuls that no stone will be left unturned to guarantee victory for PDP.