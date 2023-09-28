Ex Big Brother Naija All Star housemates, Angel Smith and Somadina Anyama have both confirmed that their relationship in the house was real and genuine.

This was revealed in a recent interview with Classic FM. They confirmed that they would like to keep their relationship going, despite the fact that they both had romantic partners before getting on the show.

According to Soma, their relationship was not something they planned. It just happened and they gravitated towards each other.

He said, “We intend to keep our relationship going because it wasn’t just ‘the house’, it was real for us. It wasn’t a strategic ploy like some people think, no. It wasn’t something we came into the house planning like ‘Oh, when we get in we’re going to have a ship’, no I personally did not plan to ship with anybody and I doubt that she wanted to ship as well. It just happened.”

To top it all, the two dropped a bombshell on the viewers by disclosing that they both ended the respective relationships they were in before the house.

