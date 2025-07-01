FCTA breathing life into communities — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is breathing life into communities long waiting to be seen and served, via infrastructure delivery.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, disclosed this while inaugurating the newly completed Collector Road CN-8 stretching from the bustling Arterial Road N-5, better known as Obafemi Awolowo in Jabi District, to Arterial Road N-1, the Olusegun Obasanjo in Dakibiyu district.

The project was one of those lined up in a 17-day schedule for the inauguration of projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the watch of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to mark the second anniversary of the President.

The President, who commended the FCT Minister for his sense of urgency in the execution of projects, also assured that the administration remains steadfast in its support for the FCTA.

Tinubu said: “I must, at this point, pay tribute to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whose sense of urgency in the execution of these projects is well known to Nigerians.

“We thank you and your entire team at the FCTA for this outstanding work. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, this administration remains steadfast in its support for the FCTA.

“There is no louder proof of a government’s seriousness than the modernisation of its cities. When a city works, when its roads are paved, when its lights are on, and when its traffic flows smoothly, it tells the world that its government is not just present but purposeful.

“Infrastructure, after all, is not just about concrete and steel. It is the most persuasive advertisement of leadership, of order, and of vision. A modern city inspires confidence, attracts investment, and most importantly, restores the dignity of those who call it home.

“That is why today’s occasion is not just about commissioning a road. It is a grand reassurance that cities must work for their people and that a functioning capital is the foundation upon which a functioning nation is built.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be here today for the official commissioning of the newly constructed Collector Road CN-8, known as Asuquo Okon and other connected roads in the Dakibiyu District of our beloved Federal Capital Territory.

“These roads, stretching from the bustling Arterial Road N-5, better known as Obafemi Awolowo in Jabi District, to the vibrant Arterial Road N-1, the Olushegun Obasanjo way here in Dakibiyu are a vital artery of this beautiful city. They are a bold signature of our commitment to urban renewal and economic revitalisation.

“For too long, inadequate infrastructure has choked the aspirations of these areas. Today, we tear down that wall. Today, we breathe life into communities long waiting to be seen, long waiting to be served.

“The dividends of this project are immediate and enduring. Communities will flourish, congestion will ease, and most critically, livelihoods will thrive. Shops will open, markets will thrive, children will return to school faster, and emergency services will arrive quicker.

“This is what we mean when we speak of Renewed Hope. Not lofty rhetoric, but practical impact. Not policy for the sake of politics, but policy translated into progress.

“This is Renewed Hope poured into concrete and paved across kilometres. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our vision for Abuja is not limited to its glittering centre. We are equally committed to its outskirts, to its margins, to its hidden corners where dreams often struggle to break.

“Every road we build, every bridge we complete, every community we connect is a firm step towards a more inclusive, more equitable Nigeria. The capital of this great nation must reflect the strength and dignity of all who call it home.

“We are determined to ensure that development knows no postcode, that governance does not discriminate, and that the dignity of our citizens is not defined by their geography.

“We will continue to provide the resources, policy backing, and institutional cooperation needed to ensure that projects like this are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

“Our goal is to build a capital that works for everyone. So as we commission this road, let it be a symbol not just of connectivity but of commitment, not just of movement but of momentum.

“This is Nigeria we are building together, where governance is felt in everyday life and where every citizen, no matter how distant from the corridors of power, feels a warm embrace of purposeful leadership.”

Earlier, Wike, who thanked Tinubu for his support, also said that the road was terrible previously.

He said: “Your Excellency, the road is good now. When we wanted to find a land for the construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and I was told by the Director of Land that there was a space. I said, Let me go and see the place. Your Excellency, you can’t believe that as a city we could have such terrible, horrible roads.

“And through the Federal Executive Council, by your support, this contract was awarded last year, in September, and we flagged it off in October last year. Today, we are commissioning this.

“Your Excellency, there’s no way to talk much, but to thank you for your continued support, and we continue to solicit more support.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

