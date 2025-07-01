Oyo CP visits schools in Ibadan, preaches against gangsterism, cultism, others

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Johnson Adenola, has advised students to shun brigandage, gangsterism and hooliganism, as the acts cannot be of help but will pose danger to their lives.

CP Adenola also urged them to think of their future, which they have ahead, and be focused on their education while they are still at their young age.

He gave the admonition on Tuesday while addressing the students of Government Technical College, Ibadan, and Ibadan CAC Grammar School, Orita Aperin, during a visit to engage the students in having a positive change of attitude, saying that the students’ act in March prompted the need to discourage them from getting involved in gangsterism, cultism and other vices commonly found to be happening in schools.

Present at the gathering were the Director, Secondary School Education, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Mr Olayinka Akanji; Director of Zone 1, Mrs Titilola Omotosho; Local Inspector of Education, Ibadan South East Local Government Area, Mrs Risikat Awowoyin and two members of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Oyo State, Adewale Taofeek a.k.a Digboluja; and Adeleke Gabriel, who came to give words of advice to the students.

In the entourage of the Commissioner of Police were the Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Ekanem Usen; Area Commander, Agodi, ACP Sadisu Tafida; Assistant Commissioner, Operations, Bunmi Apapa; O/C Legal and Prosecution, CSP Funke Fawole; DPO, Idi Aro, CSP Isiaka Lawal and CSP Segun Ojo, among other police officers.

Recall that on March 20, some students of the Government Technical College went to Ibadan CAC Grammar School to vandalise its laboratory and other properties worth millions of naira, while some teachers were injured.

Fifty-nine students were apprehended and taken to the police station, but were later released.

Tribune Online learnt that the incident occurred when the Technical College students went on a revenge mission to CAC Grammar School, where a student had a fight with one of them from Technical College, whom they call “Principal.”

The police boss talked about rampant gangsterism and violence being engaged in by students in the state, as they visit other schools to attack one another or destroy properties.

He also noted that some of them were in cult groups and bearing strange names.

Saying that that was not a way to go, the Commissioner of Police reminded them that they were sent to school by their parents for them to study and become meaningful persons in life.

He told the students, “You must think of your future and be focused on your education. You are still young and have your future ahead of you. Stubbornness, brigandage and gangsterism cannot be of help to any of you. Rather, they pose danger.

“Don’t be lured into cultism. It does not pay. You must learn to be good children, both at home and in school, and always strive for excellence. Stay away from whatever will endanger your health, career and future.”

He recalled those who engaged in the negative acts and either didn’t return home alive or became disabled.

CP Adenola urged them to have positive role models, showing them two police officers, DSP Victoria Ojo and ASP David Olorunfemi, a Computer Scientist, who are in a profession after achieving their education.

He advised that they should desist from taking illicit drugs and substances, as they ruin lives.

CP Adenola warned the students against any misdemeanour, saying that they would be picked up and charged in juvenile court if they went against the law.

He also said the case of the vandalism carried out in March had yet to be closed, warning those involved in the attack at CAC Grammar School that they were under surveillance and would be apprehended if they committed such an offence again.

The O/C Legal and Prosecution in the command, CSP Funke Fawole, who said that moral values are missing in the society, admonished the students to inculcate good behaviours to be successful in whatever career they find themselves.

She informed the student gathering that the 59 students arrested in March were released to give them an opportunity for a positive behavioural change.

In his welcome address, the Principal of Government Technical College, Ibadan, Dr Kayode Ayanyemi, expressed joy, proverbially saying that CP Adenola came to help him patch his roof that was leaking with the message he brought to the students.

He urged the students to listen and take the advice, saying that it would help them in life and take them to greater heights.

In his message to the students, the Director, Secondary School Education, Mr Olayinka, said they should see the CP’s visit as a life opportunity, urging them to be good citizens.

