The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will today hold a prayer summit.

The one-day summit, which will hold at the Council’s secretariat at Utako, in Abuja, is expected to bring journalists in the capital city together to supplicate to God in one voice, particularly as the 2027 general election fast approaches.

The summit will begin with Muslim prayers holding between 2:45pm and 3:45pm, while Christian prayers follow between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m.

According to the council’s vice chairman, Yahaya Ndambabo, “Journalists in the FCT are coming together in unity and faith to seek God’s blessings, divine health, protection, preservation and favour upon our members, their families and the Council.”

He added that the special summit is organised by the Council of the Nigeria union of journalists “for the protection of entire journalists in the FCT as we approach the general election”.

Ndambabo appealed to members to turn out in large numbers to participate actively with a view “to committing ourselves to the able hands of the Almighty God”.