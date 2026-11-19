Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs and Intelligence, Prince Dr. Henry Okafor, has applauded the emergence of Energy and Maritime Reporters of Nigeria in Imo State, with its duty to put Imo State on the maritime map of Nigeria and address issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

The Commissioner disclosed this during the formal inauguration ceremony of the Imo State Chapter of Energy and Maritime Reporters of Nigeria held at Imo NUJ Secretariat, Owerri, on Tuesday.

He hinted that eight oil companies currently exist in Imo State, and Governor Hope Uzodimma would be excited to have their activities publicised by the Imo Chapter of EMR.

Dr. Okafor, who was the chairman of the occasion, explained that Imo State stands to benefit from the Imo Chapter of Energy and Maritime Reporters of Nigeria, especially in the areas of effective coverage of oil and maritime activities of the state.

He assured of partnership with the newly inaugurated Energy and Maritime Reporters of Nigeria (EMR) for increased awareness.

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The Commissioner noted that it’s necessary that the EMR be coming into place now that Imo has become a coastal and maritime state.

He pointed out that a lot is happening within the energy and maritime sector that is not reported, adding that with the coming of the EMR in Imo State, the reports around maritime will go viral.

He revealed that there’s a need to work with the eight IOCs in the state for progressive reporting. He pointed out that the coming of EMR in Imo is timely.

Inaugurating the Imo State Chapter of EMR, the National Chairman of Energy and Maritime Reporters of Nigeria, Comrade Martins Giadom, said that the occasion marks another step to strengthen the organisation’s national presence and contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s maritime and oil and gas sectors.

According to him, the Energy and Maritime Reporters of Nigeria (EMR) has broad national coverage spanning all nine states of the Niger Delta, as well as Abuja and Lagos, with its national headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He said, “We recognise the strategic importance of these sectors to Nigeria’s economy. Beyond reporting industry activities, we have a responsibility to promote accountability, investigate challenges, and provide a credible platform for constructive engagement among government, industry operators, and the public.”

Comrade Giadom, represented at the occasion by the National Secretary Dr. Saviour Ekpe, disclosed the major priorities of the association, which are anchored on investigating crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, and other forms of economic sabotage.

He said that the body will also monitor compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act to ensure that the objectives of local content translate into genuine opportunities for indigenous businesses and Nigerian professionals.

He said, “We are particularly concerned about the survival of indigenous oil servicing companies, the smooth implementation of the CRFFN, and shipping companies, marine service providers, and other Nigerian-owned businesses. Why are some of these companies struggling or gradually going out of business despite the opportunities in the industry?

The EMR, according to him, intends to investigate the factors responsible, including excessive taxation, multiple levies, high operating costs, delayed contract payments, limited access to finance, and regulatory bottlenecks.

He said that the body, in doing its beat, will bring these issues to the attention of relevant authorities and advocate policies that enable Nigerian companies to survive, compete and grow.

He said, “Our investigative and advocacy responsibilities will also cover port operations, implementation of the Cabotage Act, Ease of Doing Business, maritime security, shipping costs, environmental pollution, oil spills, gas flaring, seafarers’ welfare and the protection of host communities. We will promote transparency, indigenous participation, technology transfer, the blue economy and sustainable development”.

He called for objective collaboration and support from the Federal Government through the related Federal Ministries and parastatals, Imo State Government, local government authorities, relevant agencies, corporate organisations, and industry operators.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of EMR, Imo State, ThankGod Emeh said that the event represents the beginning of a renewed commitment to professional journalism, responsible reporting and strategic engagement with the energy and maritime sectors.

He declared that energy and maritime activities are critical drivers of economic growth, industrial development, national security and sustainable prosperity, adding that these sectors require accurate, informed, investigative and development-oriented media coverage.

He said, “As journalists, our responsibility goes beyond reporting events. We must interrogate policies, expose gaps, celebrate genuine progress, demand accountability and bring the concerns of ordinary Nigerians to the attention of those in positions of authority.”

For us in Imo State, according to him, this chapter will serve as a credible platform for professional collaboration, capacity development, industry engagement and constructive dialogue between the media, government and private-sector operators.

The state chairman declared that EMR are not here to be praise singers, nor are they here to be adversaries of institutions.

He said that they are rather here to uphold the truth, defend the public interest and promote responsible journalism while calling on relevant government agencies, oil and gas operators, maritime institutions, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to embrace this chapter as a dependable partner in information dissemination, public enlightenment and sectoral development.

The newly inaugurated EMR Executive Members include the chairman. Comrade ThankGod Emeh, Longinus Anyanwu—Vice Chairman, Chris Ekweghiariri—Secretary, and Onyinyechi Nwankwo—Assistant. Secretary, Chigozie Uzosike; Treasurer, Johnkennedy Uzoma; Auditor; and 6 others.