Consultant psychiatrist and Head of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Tolutope Bella-Awusah, has urged medical students to prioritise sleep, healthy eating and self-care, warning that academic pressure and inadequate attention to mental well-being could undermine their health and academic performance.

She also encouraged students to utilise the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (CoMUI) Mental Health Counselling Service, stressing that seeking professional help was a sign of strength and self-awareness, not weakness.

Bella-Awusah spoke on “Managing Stress, Promotion of Mental Wellbeing and the CoMUI Mental Health Counselling Service for Students” at the IMSG-UK Symposium held at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, with the theme “Mental Health”.

She identified demanding academic schedules, financial difficulties, accommodation challenges, relationship problems, family expectations and uncertainty about the future as major sources of stress among students.

According to her, expenses on food, transportation, internet data and other daily necessities could be overwhelming, particularly for students who also support their families. Those living off campus, she added, faced additional challenges, including transportation costs, unreliable electricity and water supply.

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She explained that stress could manifest through frequent headaches, muscle tension, disturbed sleep, appetite changes, poor concentration, forgetfulness, irritability, low mood, social withdrawal and loss of motivation.

The psychiatrist said although stress could not be eliminated, students could learn to manage it through healthy habits and appropriate coping strategies.

She recommended about seven hours of sleep, explaining that adequate rest was essential for brain recovery and memory consolidation. Students who sacrificed sleep to study throughout the night, she warned, could struggle to recall what they had learnt during examinations.

She also advised regular meals, adequate water intake and enjoyable physical activities such as walking, dancing and sports.

On managing negative thoughts, Bella-Awusah recommended cognitive behavioural techniques, urging students to remember that thoughts were not necessarily facts. Poor performance in one test, for instance, did not automatically mean failure in an entire examination.

She also advocated relaxation techniques such as box breathing, maintaining supportive relationships, practising gratitude and taking breaks from social media to avoid unhealthy comparisons.

She urged students to focus their energy on things within their control, including study plans, sleeping patterns, spending habits and seeking help when necessary.

Bella-Awusah further encouraged students to look out for colleagues showing signs of emotional distress, such as withdrawal, irritability and declining academic participation, and approach them with empathy rather than judgement.

Highlighting the CoMUI Mental Health Counselling Service, she said it offered confidential support for stress, anxiety, examination fears, time-management difficulties, motivation and grief. The service also organises mental health workshops and provides crisis support and referrals to specialist services.

She stressed that students did not have to wait until they were in crisis before seeking counselling, reassuring them that counselling records were separate from academic records.

She urged medical students to regard mental health as an essential part of their academic and professional development, noting that healthy habits, supportive relationships and early access to professional help were crucial to managing stress.