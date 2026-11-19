The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated the new leaders of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) for their emergence at its 11th general assembly.

He also commended the body for the successful conduct of its general assembly held in Ibadan, last Sunday.

A press release by Prince Bashir Adefaka, for the Sultan media team, stated that the Sultan described the successful assembly as commendable, particularly “given the importance of MUSWEN as a regional umbrella organisation for Muslims in the South-West and its contributions to the unity, development and advancement of the Muslim Ummah”. The statement added: “His Eminence particularly applauded the immediate past President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, FCA, who also serves as NSCIA Deputy President-General (South), for his dedication, commitment and uncommon energy in steering the affairs of the regional Muslim body while simultaneously discharging his responsibilities at the national level.

“The Sultan noted with appreciation Oladejo’s ability to effectively manage both responsibilities without compromising his obligations to either organisation,” the release stated.

It noted that Alhaji Abubakar also acknowledged the importance of the complementary leadership arrangement within the NSCIA, under which Oladejo works alongside his Northern counterpart, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi.

The royal father congratulated the three newly-elected MUSWEN principal officers: Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, President; Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike, Deputy President I; and Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, Deputy President II.

“The Sultan wished the new leadership a successful and fruitful tenure,” the release stated.

It added that the Sultan urged the new MUSWEN president, Alhaji Ebiti, to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor and sustain the achievements recorded under his administration.

“He particularly encouraged the incoming leadership to emulate Oladejo’s exemplary commitment to Muslim unity, institutional development, accountability and service, while striving to improve on the laudable achievements of his administration,” it said.

“His Eminence further urged members of MUSWEN to give the new leadership the necessary support and cooperation to advance the collective interests of Muslims in the South-West and strengthen the organisation’s contribution to national development.”

The release stated that the Sultan reaffirmed the importance of unity, purposeful leadership and collective responsibility in advancing the cause of Islam and promoting peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.