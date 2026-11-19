A Consultant Psychiatrist and General Secretary of the International Medical Graduates Society UK (IMSG-UK), Dr Femi Adebajo, has cautioned against mistaking ordinary sadness and emotional distress for clinical depression, stressing the need for proper psychiatric assessment before treatment is prescribed.

Adebajo gave the warning while delivering a lecture virtually on “Psychotic Disorders and Mood Disorders” at the IMSG-UK Symposium, held at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, on the theme “Mental Health”.

Drawing on nearly 30 years of clinical experience, he explained that psychotic and mood disorders required careful evaluation because similar symptoms might have different underlying causes.

He said psychosis was not a single diagnosis but a description of symptoms that could occur in different psychiatric and medical conditions. Its major features include delusions, hallucinations, disorganised thinking and behavioural or movement abnormalities.

He described delusions as fixed beliefs resistant to evidence and inconsistent with an individual’s personal, social and economic background. However, he stressed that assessing them required more than determining whether a belief was factually true.

Using the example of a patient with a history of burglary who believed the police were pursuing him, Adebajo explained that although the police had legitimate reasons to investigate the individual, the patient’s interpretation of the situation was abnormal.

He described hallucinations as sensory experiences occurring without an appropriate external stimulus, while noting that disorganised thinking and speech were also important features of psychotic disorders.

On schizophrenia, he said diagnosis depended on clinical assessment of the combination of symptoms, their duration and the patient’s overall presentation. There is no single laboratory test or pathognomonic sign that independently establishes the condition.

He warned that psychotic symptoms could also result from substance abuse, medication effects, epilepsy, neurological conditions and other medical or organic brain disorders. These possibilities, he said, must be investigated during assessment.

Adebajo also urged cultural sensitivity in psychiatric diagnosis, explaining that beliefs were shaped by social and cultural backgrounds. Clinicians, he said, should consider these influences before classifying unusual beliefs, including those involving witchcraft, as delusions.

He outlined a practical diagnostic approach involving identifying symptoms, establishing their duration, reviewing previous episodes, investigating possible causes and applying recognised diagnostic criteria.

Turning to mood disorders, Adebajo explained that mood referred to an individual’s prevailing emotional state. He emphasised the distinction between experiencing sadness and having clinical depression.

He identified the three cardinal symptoms of depressive illness as depressed mood, reduced energy and loss of interest or pleasure, known as anhedonia. He noted that a person could experience depression without necessarily describing sadness, while someone who felt sad might not have a depressive illness.

Low mood, he explained, could follow difficult experiences such as financial loss, disappointing news, personal setbacks or bereavement. Such reactions do not automatically require antidepressants.

Using the example of a woman who had just lost a child, he said profound sadness in such circumstances should be assessed carefully rather than automatically treated as a condition requiring medication. Addressing the underlying circumstances and providing appropriate psychological and social support might be more suitable.

He advocated a holistic approach to depression treatment, combining psychological interventions, medication where necessary and supportive care.

On bipolar disorder, Adebajo explained that the condition involved episodes of depression and elevated mood, which might take the form of hypomania or mania. The distinction, he said, lay largely in severity and the effect on daily functioning.

He illustrated that a person experiencing hypomania might still be able to go to work, while someone experiencing mania might become too impaired to maintain normal occupational responsibilities. Mania might also involve functional disorganisation and psychotic symptoms.

His lecture highlighted the importance of distinguishing normal emotional responses from psychiatric illnesses and considering medical causes, cultural influences and individual circumstances when assessing patients.