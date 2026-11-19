Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHMA) has partnered with MedAccess360 to advance digital healthcare delivery in the state, with plans to deploy Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems in two specialist hospitals.

The hospitals earmarked for the deployment are Sir Muhammad Sunusi Specialist Hospital and Khalifa Sheikh Isyaka Rabiu Paediatric Hospital.

The partnership aims to strengthen electronic patient record management, improve clinical documentation and ensure continuity of care in the two healthcare facilities.

The initiative is part of KSCHMA’s broader digital transformation drive, aimed at leveraging technology, strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving health outcomes for residents of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Aminu Ahmad Turaki, on November 10.

As part of the collaboration, KSCHMA recently received a demonstration of MedAccess360’s telemedicine and EMR solutions to assess their potential to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

The telemedicine platform allows patients to consult doctors remotely through live, real-time interactions, enabling them to receive medical attention and professional guidance without necessarily visiting healthcare facilities in person.

The technology is expected to improve access to medical expertise, enhance patient convenience and reduce barriers to accessing healthcare services.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the agency to evaluate the technology’s capabilities, operational framework and potential integration into the state’s contributory healthcare system.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Secretary of KSCHMA, Dr Rahila Aliyu Muktar, welcomed the proposed partnership, stressing the importance of adopting innovative digital solutions to strengthen healthcare delivery.

She said technology-driven interventions were essential to building an efficient healthcare system capable of providing accessible, accountable and quality services to enrollees.

Muktar reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to exploring strategic partnerships and credible technological innovations that align with its mandate and the government’s vision of expanding access to affordable, quality healthcare.