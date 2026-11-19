Iran has rejected the continuation of what it describes as a naval, land, and air blockade, warning it will not accept a prolonged state of neither war nor peace nor an ongoing war of attrition.

Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Tehran would not tolerate the continuation of the restrictions or the current situation surrounding the country.

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“We will not allow the continued naval, land, and air blockade imposed on our country. We will not accept the continuation of the current status quo, a state of neither war nor peace, or a war of attrition,” Mohebbi said.

His remarks signal Tehran’s opposition to maintaining the current conditions, as tensions surrounding Iran and its regional and international relations continue to draw attention.

The statement also underscores Iran’s rejection of a prolonged standoff that leaves the country under pressure without a definitive resolution to the conflict.

(Al Jazeera.)