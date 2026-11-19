US President Donald Trump has said the United States and China want to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine, expressing optimism about cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a trilateral meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday during his meeting with Xi in Shenzhen, China, as the leaders prepared for talks involving the three major powers.

“We’re looking to help both with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said. “I’d like to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us very much.”

The meeting with Xi followed Trump’s separate discussions with Putin, whom he described as a friend, as the leaders’ diplomatic engagements unfolded ahead of the unprecedented three-way gathering.

The Kremlin said Trump and Putin discussed the war in Ukraine, adding that the Russian president left the meeting in an “excellent” mood.

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However, expectations for a major breakthrough remain uncertain, with analysts pointing to significant differences among the leaders over Ukraine, trade, Iran and nuclear weapons.

China has previously positioned the conflict as largely a European issue, raising questions over Beijing’s willingness to take a leading role in brokering a peace agreement.

The trilateral meeting is nevertheless expected to draw international attention, particularly as the war continues and diplomatic efforts to bring it to an end remain contested.