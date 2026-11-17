A newly-wed couple, Sikiru Habib, and his wife, have died in an outbreak of fire in Anguwan Miyango, Bukuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the couple was asleep when the fire incident occurred in their room at about 2:30a.m. on Saturday.

A resident of the area, identified as Musa Tanko, said the fire started from the couple’s room before it spread to other parts of the building following a power surge.

“The incident was terrifying. The groom died on Sunday, while the bride died on Monday, after both were admitted to hospital.

“The door to the couple’s room failed to open during the incident, trapping them inside as the fire spread. Young men from the neighborhood rushed to the scene and made desperate attempts to save them.

“They eventually broke the room’s window and rescued the couple before firefighters arrived to provide emergency assistance.

“They were subsequently rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and received medical attention.

“Despite attempts to save their lives, the couple died. Their deaths have left their families, relatives, friends, and Anguwan Miyango residents in mourning, especially since the tragedy happened so soon after their marriage,” he added.