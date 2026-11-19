Lagos State deputy governor and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, will deliver the keynote address at a seminar on elections, peace and nation building organised by the Council of Chief Imams and Ulama, Lagos State.

Dr Hamzat will join a former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Professor Layi Olurode, and the Mudeer (proprietor) of Markaz Nurul-Islam, Agege, Sheikh Abdul Majeed Daud Alfa-Nla, at the event scheduled to hold tomorrow, at the University of Lagos Auditorium.

The Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla, will serve as the chief host, alongside divisional chief imams representing different parts of the state.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with IBILE Muslim Community Zakat & Sadaqat Foundation, will begin at 10am.

Professor Olurode, who served as an INEC national commissioner from 2010 to 2015, will speak on ‘Role of Religion in Political Process and Societal Development’, while Alfa-Nla will address ‘Islam and Peaceful Democratic Participation’.

The programme is expected to bring together religious leaders, academics, political stakeholders and other members of the Muslim community, to examine civic responsibilities, peaceful democratic participation and the contribution of religious institutions to nation building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the objectives of the programme, Professor Luqman Lekan Adedeji, a lecturer at the University of Lagos and Chairman of the Planning Committee, described the seminar as an enlightenment and sensitisation initiative to educate Muslims about their civic responsibilities as citizens.

He said the programme would combine educational and spiritual perspectives, bringing together seasoned scholars and political office holders, while spiritual leaders would also offer prayers for the successful conduct of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the seminar is designed to encourage Muslims to understand and fulfil their responsibilities in the nation’s political and democratic process.

“The seminar is an enlightenment and sensitisation programme for all Muslims about our civic responsibilities as citizens of Nigeria. It is educative and spiritual in nature,” Professor Adedeji said.

He urged Imams, Islamic scholars, students and Islamic organisations to participate in the programme, adding that the gathering would provide an opportunity for collective learning, reflection and prayers for the country.

“I therefore urge all Imams, scholars, students, Islamic organisations and others to attend. May Allah reward us individually and collectively,” he said.

The organisers have also invited religious leaders, political stakeholders, academics, students and members of the public to attend the programme.