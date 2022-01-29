Makinde’s achievements will give PDP victory in 2023 —Seye Gbaroye, PDP Reps aspirant

Seye Gbaroye is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an aspirant to represent Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. In this interview by FUNMILAYO AREMU, he speaks on a number of issues.

How will you assess the government of Seyi Makinde?

The government of Engineer Seyi Makinde is doing great considering the available resources. He has succeeded in increasing the IGR of the state to the highest level ever without putting unnecessary hardships on our people. He is a compassionate and humane leader. Both Pensioners and civil servants in active service are getting what they deserve as at when due. Some may say that is not a big deal, but he deserves a pat at the back considering where we are coming from. For once we have a governor that did not out of bad politics abandon uncompleted projects of the previous administration; he is completing them and also embarking on several big projects through the nooks and crannies of the state. For sport lovers, we now have our darling Shooting Stars back in the Premier league. We can also boast of a world class stadium in Adamashingba. The governor surely deserves a second term based on his performance. I am optimistic the good people of Oyo state are solidly behind their God Sent Man (GSM).

What makes you think APC will not defeat you in the coming elections?

It is not my style to rubbish an opponent or underestimate them. But I strongly believe that the masses now can compare PDP’s performance with APC performance. Both parties have ruled Oyo State. Most people will agree that they fared better under PDP. We would run an impressive campaign; we would not take chances. We are also blessed to have a high riding governor loved by the people. On personal note, we have a manifesto that is all about the people’s interest and wellbeing. With God on our side, I believe victory is sure for our great Party.

What prompted the idea of your give-back initiative?

I am a firm believer of the fact that we have brought nothing into this world and definitely no one is leaving with anything. Therefore, whatever good that will can do for fellow human being which can alleviate suffering and possibly bring joy and happiness to the less privileged should be vigorously pursued. The eye is the light of the body as the Yoruba people will say. I hope this project assist someone out there to improve their vision. Apart from this free eye screening and glasses initiative, we are also planning some youth development initiatives which will soon roll out. We would be having the free eye test program in Ona Ara Local Government Area on the 9th of February and at Egbeda Local Government Area on the 10th of February, at SeyeGbaroye Campaign office, Akanran and SDP office, Iwo Road, Egbeda, respectively.

You are a young Nigerian, why did you venture into politics?

I have been actively involved in partisan politics since around age 25. I turned 50 last year. So, I will say it’s a familiar terrain. My interest in politics started during our student’s union days at the Polytechnic Ibadan where I was student union PRO in 1995 and later President of Federation of Ibadan Students Union (FIBSU). After college, I have the conviction that instead of only criticizing people in government, those of us that believe we can make a difference should not fold our arms. We need to be actively involved to rescue our nation from those that hold the country by the jugular.

What impact do you want to make as a politician?

I want to do everything within my power to join hands with other God-fearing patriots to help bring the much-desired development to our country especially the good people of Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency. Oyo state is currently blessed with a governor that is on the side of the people, he needs people that share his vision, people that have the wherewithal and the zeal to bring about unprecedented development to our people at the grassroots. I am all about that.

A lot of politicians have come and gone, what will you do differently?

I plan to surround myself with people who are ready to tell me the truth about how I am doing in government, not praise singers. I also want to carry my constituents along by feeling their pulses from time to time. I intend to operate more as their worker who is accountable to them. All politicians do not have to be corrupt; I plan by the grace of God to avoid corrupt practices. I am not joining politics to run the rat race of materialism. This is about serving my people and I hope history is kind to me at the end of my political career.

Why the free eye test programme? Is it to worm you into the heart of people or to impact lives?

I understand that some people may say this is about worming me into the heart of our people, I won’t say no. But it is bigger than that, I have been a silent philanthropist in my own little way within the resources God has blessed me with for years. Even when Covid 19 just started, I was able to organize some palliatives for our people at the time. It may not be humongous, but I gave from my heart without any political undertones.

At what point did you decide to join politics?

Student activism I will say was a motivating factor. Remember the days when Nigerian students were fighting tooth and nail to actualize Abiola’s mandate. It aroused my interest and I remember that my first political party was DPN during Abacha era.

How do you think Nigeria’s glory can be restored?

Nigeria’s glory will be restored when we start believing in the common good of the society, when we all change our orientation and attitude about life, when we all realise that we have a role to play in the development of our beloved country. Both the leaders and the ordinary Nigerian realise that corruption at different levels has brought us to this point and we all need to change our mentality. We are one of the most hardworking people on the face of the earth, but we are not manufacturing anything! How do we grow our economy when there is no stable electricity supply? Instead of developing infrastructures, we are developing our bellies, not only people in government, even in the private sector. We need to ensure that our system makes it extremely difficult for corruption to thrive. It is in Nigeria that someone that has no job in December can a buy a fleet of cars in January and no questions are asked.

Under which party do you want to fly your kite?

I have always been a member of PDP from inception in 1998. I was a Supervisory Councilor in Ona Ara Local Government when Lam Adesina was governor of Oyo State. I have won PDP’s ticket in the past to contest for House of Assembly. Also currently, I am the State Chairman of PDP in New Jersey, USA. I am running under the umbrella come rain come shine.