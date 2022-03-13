Father remanded for defiling 15-month old child

A paedophile father, simply identified as Yahaya Oisamaiye, has been remanded Oko Correctional Centre, Edo State, by Justice Geraldine Imadegbelo to await the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) over an allegation of defiling his 15-month old baby identified as Belta Oisamaiye

The matter was subsequently adjourned to 23rd March 2022.

In an enrolment order by the judge in charge number B/CD/470M/2022 between Commissioner of Police versus Yahaya Oisamaye, which is a sequel to a motion exparte filed by the police who is the complainant/applicant in the case, Justice Imadegbelo said “The suspect is to be remanded at Oko Correctional Centre for an initial period of 14 days pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Return date is on the 23rd day of March 2022”.

The court gave the remand order after listening to I. E. Ekibade for the applicant and Dan Osei Okoh (SAN), Musa Bello, Uwa Okoh and C.O. Omozugbonwen for the suspect.

The charge sheet against the suspect reads “That you Yahaya Oisamaiye ‘m’ on or about the 7th day of February 2022, between 0500hrs – 0630hrs, at Brisbourne Iyamu Street, GRA, Benin City in the Benin Judicial Division, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of one Belta Oisamaiye ‘f’ aged 15 months and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 and punishable under Section 5 (1) of the Edo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021″.

The police argued that their reason for the request for remand is based on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State 2016 in Section 293(1) which provided that “when a suspect is arrested for an offence which a magistrate court has no jurisdiction to try shall within a reasonable time of arrest be brought before a high court for remand.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…