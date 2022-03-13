Olubadan to hold periodic meetings with Ibadan chieftaincy titleholders

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has disclosed that henceforth he would be holding periodic meetings with all the Chieftancy title holders.

Oba Balogun made this known while receiving in audience the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland and the incumbent Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai (rtd) in Alarere palace at the weekend.

Speaking through his brother, Sen. Dr Kola Balogun, who led the team on the visit, the monarch said the periodic meetings could either be once or twice in a year to wine and dine together and ensure that the relationship between Ibadan and her chiefs is kept alive and active.

Olubadan described the Chief of Army Staff when he became the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland as a dedicated and loyal Army General, adding that his appointment as an Ibadan Chief was not a mistake and prayed that his shadow would not grow less.

Ambassador Buratai had earlier described the new Olubadan as a person whose name and personality preceded his enthronement as Olubadan owing to his philanthropic gestures, detribalised posture, politics and activism.

The former COAS said the enthronement of Dr Balogun as the new Olubadan “is a well-deserved one for he has always been a man of honour with good poise and carriage that befits royalty. It is a divine call for you, Kabiyesi and you will always be divinely guided as you direct the affairs of Ibadan people, among whom I’m one as one of your Chiefs”.

Congratulating the Ibadans for having Dr Balogun as their monarch, the retired Army General said all the attributes mentioned earlier would come into play during the reign of the new king.

Accompanied by Brig-Gen. S.K. Usman (rtd), Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun among others promised to remain a loyal Chief to the monarch and Ibadanland by answering to his duties as the Aare Akinrogun of the ancient metropolis anytime the need arises.

