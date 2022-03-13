Reps parley Aregbesola over proposed bill on merger of paramilitary boards

The House of Representatives has expressed grave concern over the financial implication of the proposed merger of Governing Boards of various paramilitary agencies as initiated in the Executive bill transmitted for legislative consideration penultimate week.

The Majority House Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, expressed the concern in Abuja, during an interactive session with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The Majority Leader who was flanked by chairmen of relevant House Committees stressed the need for rationale behind ongoing move by the Federal Government to bring all major paramilitary agencies in the country under one Governing Board.

Hon Ado-Doguwa explained that it was “necessary for them to seek the explanation on some provisions of the proposed amendment in particular why the Ministry wants all these large entities put under one board.

“And another provision in the bill is seeking the appointment of four commissioners for the board which in our view could be a financial burden on governments purse.”

In his early remarks, the Minister observed that the proposed amendment of the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Board Act is to enable the inclusion of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Fire Service.

This, he added is to: “align the functions and structure of the organisations.

“This meeting is in respect of an executive bill seeking amendment to the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Governing Board, to bring the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service under the purview of the Board to conform with related laws and practices,” he said.

The Bill also covers matters of recruitment, promotion, remunerations, discipline and regurgitations respectively.

The lawmakers, however, assured the Minister that the House leadership would be briefed accordingly, with a view to making informed decision on the report of the Committee.

