Reps parley Aregbesola over proposed bill on merger of paramilitary boards

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

The House of Representatives has expressed grave concern over the financial implication of the proposed merger of Governing Boards of various paramilitary agencies as initiated in the Executive bill transmitted for legislative consideration penultimate week.

The Majority House Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, expressed the concern in Abuja, during an interactive session with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The Majority Leader who was flanked by chairmen of relevant House Committees stressed the need for rationale behind ongoing move by the Federal Government to bring all major paramilitary agencies in the country under one Governing Board.

Hon Ado-Doguwa explained that it was “necessary for them to seek the explanation on some provisions of the proposed amendment in particular why the Ministry wants all these large entities put under one board.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“And another provision in the bill is seeking the appointment of four commissioners for the board which in our view could be a financial burden on governments purse.”

In his early remarks, the Minister observed that the proposed amendment of the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Board Act is to enable the inclusion of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Fire Service.

This, he added is to: “align the functions and structure of the organisations.

“This meeting is in respect of an executive bill seeking amendment to the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Governing Board, to bring the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Fire Service under the purview of the Board to conform with related laws and practices,” he said.

The Bill also covers matters of recruitment, promotion, remunerations, discipline and regurgitations respectively.

The lawmakers, however, assured the Minister that the House leadership would be briefed accordingly, with a view to making informed decision on the report of the Committee.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Reps parley Aregbesola over proposed bill on merger of paramilitary boards

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps parley Aregbesola over proposed bill on merger of paramilitary boards

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

Ibadan family heads vow to protect cultural heritage

Latest News

NMDPRA indicts NNPC over illegal deduction of $1.2bn from federation accounts

Latest News

Enugu CP orders investigation into alleged assault of female officer by ACP

Latest News

Rural development: Ganduje commences construction of N2.5bn link roads in Garo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More