If we were still in precolonial Africa, a powerful king would long have rounded up the citizens of a rogue kingdom habitually burning, incinerating, murdering and torturing his citizens, and executed them in broad daylight. They would have been ground to powder, directly and precisely. That was called curing madness with madness. The ancient rulers understood a basic principle: when you are dealing with a murderous gang, you do not give any appearance of softness. You cut them down directly and precisely, and without mercy. Modern society is the product of this tactical brutality, but rulers hide under democracy and international law to treat their own people like trash, letting pirates and brigands of all hues ride roughshod over them. Even terrorists, who should have been slaughtered, buried in hot lava and crushed with APCs, are making fine speeches and giving conditions for peace.

In ancient times, no America hesitated to attack Hiroshima. In Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, the main character, Okonkwo, drinks palm wine using a human horn. When the people of Mbaino dared Umuofia by killing one of its own, they paid dearly for it — blood for blood. Imagine that we are in the 16th century and the people of Alade have refused constant warnings to stop staging attacks on the Ifelagba people; then the Ifelagba people would storm Alade and reduce it to ashes, playing games with the heads of its warriors. Imagine that shortly before Ifelagba struck, someone calling himself an explorer from Europe came to the Ifelagba palace, harping on diplomacy and democracy, and asking the Ifelagba people to “accommodate their neighbours” and halt the impending attack on Alade. The king would turn to his interpreter to relay his message to the white man: “So fun pe ko ni da fun demokiresi at dipulomasi. So fun pe mo diju, bi o ba tete kuro ni Ifelagba ki n to laju, ori re o ni sun ni orun re l’ale yi.” (Tell him that it shall not be well with democracy and diplomacy, and that I have my eyes closed, and if he is still in Ifelagba before I open them, his head will not sleep on his neck tonight!).

Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, is currently battling the dogs of xenophobia. Because of their utter contempt for Nigeria and Nigerians, created by Nigerian leaders’ inaction in the face of murderous attacks on Nigerians and other Africans over the years, the decrepit Zulus who brag about Joburg but live in the slums of Soweto blanked out the Ambassador’s speech during the presentation of letters of credence on November 20. Apparently, they did not know that they were dealing with a man who smokes a higher and deadlier brand of their own weed. Having determined that the blackout, as he presented his letters of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, was deliberate, Fani-Kayode publicly protested on social media, saying: “Of all the 15 introductions and speeches that were made and delivered this morning, only Nigeria’s was cut out. Curiously, the South African presidency refused to air the introduction of my good self and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech. They went a step further by cutting us out of the livestream completely and went back on livestream only after my speech was concluded.”

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, the same guy who called Presidents Bola Tinubu and John Mahama peddlers of fake news after they protested against South Africa’s xenophobic rage, immediately descended on the Ambassador, calling him “a disgrace” to his country while simultaneously lecturing him about diplomacy. Hear the lowlife: “Even when it’s institutionalised, a lie remains a lie. Your approach in this regard — on a minor operational issue, which you misunderstood — was grossly inappropriate. Peddle your lies as you wish. Try to learn restraint and diplomacy.”

You see, South Africa is a country whose Presidency and media habitually insult presidents and ambassadors while taking no action against murderous citizens. Trust the Fani-Kayode-led Nigerian High Commission to smoke him like panla fish: “You are the disgrace and no one else. Outside of that, your insolence and ignorance know no bounds. You are bringing your nation into disrepute and wilfully and purposely burning the bridge of peace and reconciliation. Today you are calling our newly-accredited ambassador to your country a liar barely a few hours after he presented his letters of credence. Did you really expect him to simply stomach your ill manners and keep quiet? If so, you have misunderstood the character and nature of the Nigerian. We cannot be easily cowed.” Brilliant! Absolutely correct!

Following this justified, appropriate response, an outfit called South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) formally upbraided Fani-Kayode. Its Director-General, Zane Dangor, met and reminded him of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Of course, South Africans are “lecturers” of other African countries. The country that Nigeria bailed out of colonial oppression thinks it is now superior to everyone else just because white colonisers made the parts of it they occupy look like a low-budget version of Europe while cornering 85 percent of the national wealth for themselves.

Certain Nigerian critics who apparently do not have a mirror are saying that Fani-Kayode is undiplomatic, forgetting that he is only responding to decades of maltreatment of Nigerians and utter disrespect to Nigeria by South Africa and its xenophobes. To them, Vincent Magwenya, a mere errand boy of Ramaphosa, can call the presidents of Nigeria and Ghana names, characterize Nigerians as drug dealers, and call Fani-Kayode a disgrace.

Yeah, Fani-Kayode is a disgrace, but the lunatics who recently looted onions and potatoes are saints. And while we are at it, maybe we should call the white South African who recently said, “I’m grateful I’m raising sons because women are not safe in South Africa,” a liar and egotist too. The man spoke after eight innocent women were found murdered outside Johannesburg in two months. He also talked about women being murdered and raped all over the country every single day. But maybe we should keep worshipping the loudmouths who badmouth Nigeria on a daily basis and describe Abuja as a slum while living in downtown Pretoria, a place that literally looks like hell.

For years, South Africans have treated Nigerians like trash. Only in July, the South African propaganda machine accused a Nigerian journalist, Ireti Bakare-Yusuf, of disrespect simply for trying to ask a follow-up question during an interview. The journalist wanted a minister to clarify the Presidency’s comments referring to Nigerians as a whole as criminals but got threats and media bashing in return. The people who kill foreigners for fun, looting their shops and setting their cars on fire, never cease talking about respect. They want respect while acting like brutes.

Well, you can badmouth Nigeria(ns) all you want: the best African doctors, engineers, footballers, musicians, etc., around the world will continue to be Nigerians. Nigerian cuisine will continue to rule the globe while you loot shops and chant war songs against foreigners. Respect kill you there!