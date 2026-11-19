Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has faulted former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola for defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his promise on electricity.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, Ibe said Fashola cannot explain away Tinubu’s promise by turning a question of accountability into an argument over whether he said “24 hours.”

He said President Tinubu promised Nigerians electricity and an end to estimated billing and tied the pledge to his entitlement to their votes for a second term.

“Tinu­bu promised Nigerians electricity and an end to estimated billing. He tied that pledge to his entitlement to their votes for a second term. His words included: ‘A promise made will be a promise kept’,” Ibe wrote.

“Nigerians did not invent that undertaking. Now Fashola wants Nigerians to debate the wording while families and businesses judge the reality at their sockets.”

Ibe questioned how debating the wording of the promise would address the challenges faced by Nigerians.

“How does splitting hairs power a barber’s clippers, preserve a trader’s frozen food or keep a small factory running?” he asked.

He recalled that Fashola held the combined Power, Works and Housing portfolio under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that electricity problems outlived his stewardship.

Ibe also queried the Presidency’s pursuit of solar power for the Presidential Villa while citizens remain dependent on the national grid.

“And what confidence should Nigerians place in a President whose administration has pursued solar power for the Presidential Villa while citizens remain dependent on an unreliable national grid? When those entrusted with fixing public electricity can insulate themselves from its failures, Nigerians are entitled to question their urgency,” he said.

He said the seat of government should demonstrate that public electricity works.

“The seat of government should demonstrate that public electricity works. Nigerians deserve the same commitment to reliable power that the Presidency wants for itself. Comfort inside Aso Rock cannot excuse darkness outside its gates,” Ibe stated.

He demanded accountability on funds spent on the power sector.

“After all the borrowing, Nigerians deserve a clear account: how much has gone into electricity, what has it delivered, and when will reliable supply reach their homes and businesses?” he said.

Ibe added that explanation for failure does not translate to electricity supply and does not make a second term an entitlement.

“This history is still as fresh as the morning dew. The APC cannot keep revising the meaning of its promises whenever delivery becomes inconvenient. You cannot supply excuses to the national grid. Mr President, a promise is a promise,” he said.